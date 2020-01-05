BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:0 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units have begun targeting the locations of the armed groups in the southern region of the Aleppo Governorate, as they prepare to launch a new offensive in this area.

According to a field report from Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army have begun heavily targeting the jihadist defenses in the southern countryside of the governorate, hitting a number of sites along the strategic Aleppo-Idlib (M-5) Highway.

In addition to striking the jihadist defenses, the Syrian Arab Army has also increased their presence in southern Aleppo by sending several units of reinforcements to this front.

A source from the military told Al-Masdar News on Saturday that the Syrian Army sent a large convoy of reinforcements to the southern countryside of Aleppo this weekend, along with tanks and BMPs.

The upcoming offensive in the Aleppo Governorate is expected to target two fronts: western sector of the provincial capital and the southern countryside along the Idlib administrative border.

The primary objectives of this offensive will be to seize the last remaining parts of the western Aleppo that are out of government control and the southern countryside of the governorate near the strategic city of Saraqib.

Advertisements