BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is amassing their forces in the western districts of Aleppo as they prepare to launch a new offensive to clear the last militant groups from the provincial capital.

According to reports from Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army has sent reinforcements to the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter and New Aleppo District for an operation to expel the remaining militants from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed forces from the city.

In addition to reinforcements from the Syrian Army, troops from the Palestinian-led Al-Quds Brigade have redeployed to this front in western Aleppo from their base in the southern part of the city.

This is not the first time that the Syrian Army has built up their forces in west Aleppo; however, it appears with their recent success in southeast Idlib that they will open up a new front in northwestern Syria.

West Aleppo has long been under the control of the jihadist rebels and with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s large-scale operation to expel the rival militant groups from the area in 2018, the Syrian Army will never be able to achieve any kind of peace agreement with these forces.

