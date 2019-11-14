BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun the second phase of their Idlib offensive today, as their troops targeted several sites in the southeastern part of the governorate.

Backed by heavy Russian airstrikes, the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) of the Syrian Arab Army began the offensive by storming the jihadist-held Sinjar District in southeastern Idlib.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army has already captured several points in southeastern Idlib, including Tal Khaznah and Lobidiyah.

The Syrian Arab Army is now attempting to capture the entire Sinjar District, which is partially under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their jihadist allies.

The second phase of the Syrian Army’s Idlib offensive will concentrate on the southeastern region of the governorate; this is meant to secure the Abu Dhuhour area and further isolate the jihadists from northern Hama.

The first phase of the offensive, which concentrated on northern Hama and southwestern Idlib, previously ended in success following the capture Khan Sheikhoun along the Idlib-Hama Highway (M-5 Highway).

With this offensive finally underway, the Syrian Army troops in nearby Latakia should get some relief as the jihadists will have to redeploy some of their forces to this area in order to prevent the military from advancing deeper into Idlib.

