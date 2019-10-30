BERIUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in northwestern Al-Hasakah are attempting to fend off the Turkish-backed assault on the key town of Tal Tamr.

The Turkish-backed militants have already managed to capture several areas west of the town; however, the Syrian Arab Army has yet to withdraw from Tal Tamr altogether.

According to a military source near the Tal Tamr front-lines, the Syrian Army is not planning to willingly withdraw from the town, despite the lack of heavy weapons needed to stop the onslaught.

He would add that the Syrian Army has limited military equipment, but an abundance of soldiers in the area.

The likelihood that the Syrian Army holds Tal Tamr without heavy weapons like guided-missiles and tanks is very unlikely.

The Syrian military is facing Turkish-backed militants that possess tanks and armored vehicles capable of overwhelming the army’s weak defenses.

Many Syrian Army units have already withdrawn from nearby border towns, but it seems the remaining soldiers in Tal Tamr will stay as long as they can.

Advertisements