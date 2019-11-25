BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies are on the move again this evening, as their forces attempt to advance further into southeastern Idlib.

Backed by Liwaa Al-Quds, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Corps and 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) began their attack this evening by storming the jihadist defenses north of Zarzour.

According to a preliminary report from southeast Idlib, the Syrian Army is currently engaged in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham at the southern axis of Freiji.

No advance has been reported as of yet; however, earlier in the day, the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture several sites, including the town of Umm Khalakhil.

The Syrian Arab Army is currently trying to capture the last remaining towns under the control of the jihadist rebels south of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Ma’arat Al-Nu’man is the next major town along the Damascus-Aleppo Highway that is under militant control.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army column enters large city in Al-Raqqa: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Anon Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Anon
Guest
Anon
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

For once I hope this time they SAA doesn’t halt their offensive once the enemy’s front line defenses have been overrun. The hesitation once they have the ability to overwhelm unfortified towns and cities has cost them too much already.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-26 00:29