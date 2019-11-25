BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies are on the move again this evening, as their forces attempt to advance further into southeastern Idlib.

Backed by Liwaa Al-Quds, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Corps and 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) began their attack this evening by storming the jihadist defenses north of Zarzour.

According to a preliminary report from southeast Idlib, the Syrian Army is currently engaged in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham at the southern axis of Freiji.

No advance has been reported as of yet; however, earlier in the day, the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture several sites, including the town of Umm Khalakhil.

The Syrian Arab Army is currently trying to capture the last remaining towns under the control of the jihadist rebels south of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Ma’arat Al-Nu’man is the next major town along the Damascus-Aleppo Highway that is under militant control.

Advertisements