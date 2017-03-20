DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:50 P.M.) – Another village to the south of the ISIS stronghold of Deir Hafer was recaptured today by the Syrian Army in an attempt to besiege the terror organization in a key town in east Aleppo countryside.

Following yesterday’s assault which enabled the government forces to oust ISIS from the village of Ash-Shuraimah, the attacking forces marched on eastward and retook Al Qusayer; thus tightening the noose around the Islamic State fighters in Deir Hafer.

Scores of ISIS jihadists have been reported killed during the clashes.

Advertisement

Huge gains have been achieved by the Syrian armed forces since the wide-scale military campaign to oust ISIS from the eastern countryside of Aleppo was launched more than two months ago.