BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is attempting to encircle the Turkish observation post that is located on top of the strategic hilltop of Tal Al-‘Eis, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News this evening.

READ ALSO: Front-line footage of the Syrian Army’s offensive in Aleppo

According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army is working to surround the Turkish observation post at Tal Al-‘Eis, as they capture the last remaining areas under jihadist control east of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

The source added that the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) has already captured a dozen towns and villages in the past three hours, including Ebla University north of Saraqib.

The Turkish military has recently deployed hundreds of vehicles and personnel to the Idlib Governorate to allegedly prevent the Syrian Arab Army from further advancing in northwest Syria.

Some opposition activists claim the Turkish Armed Forces are preparing to launch a counter-offensive to expel the Syrian Army from these areas; however, nothing has been confirmed.

Advertisements