BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has renewed its attack on the jihadist defenses in northern Latakia this week, despite the recent arrival of Turkish military reinforcements to the Jabal Al-Akrad region.

According to the latest field report from Latakia, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside the Republic Guard, launched several missiles towards the positions of the jihadist rebels in the Al-Haddadah area.

The Syrian Arab Army reportedly used its domestically-made Golan-1000 missiles, which have been deployed to this region of Latakia for over a year.

Over the weekend, the Turkish military reportedly established a new observation post in northern Latakia, amid increased tensions between the Syrian Army and jihadist rebels in northwestern Syria.

The total number of Turkish observation posts is estimated to be over 55, which is significantly hire than the 12 that were first agreed upon during the Sochi Agreement of September 17th, 2018.

Regardless of the Turkish observation posts, the Syrian Army has continued their attacks against the jihadist forces that are positioned in these areas.