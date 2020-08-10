BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has renewed its attack on the jihadist defenses in northern Latakia this week, despite the recent arrival of Turkish military reinforcements to the Jabal Al-Akrad region.
According to the latest field report from Latakia, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside the Republic Guard, launched several missiles towards the positions of the jihadist rebels in the Al-Haddadah area.
The Syrian Arab Army reportedly used its domestically-made Golan-1000 missiles, which have been deployed to this region of Latakia for over a year.
Over the weekend, the Turkish military reportedly established a new observation post in northern Latakia, amid increased tensions between the Syrian Army and jihadist rebels in northwestern Syria.
The total number of Turkish observation posts is estimated to be over 55, which is significantly hire than the 12 that were first agreed upon during the Sochi Agreement of September 17th, 2018.
Regardless of the Turkish observation posts, the Syrian Army has continued their attacks against the jihadist forces that are positioned in these areas.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.