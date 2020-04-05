BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out an attack inside the southern region of the Idlib Governorate on Sunday, following the refusal of the militant forces to withdraw from the agreed upon safe zone.
According to a field report from the Idlib Governorate on Sunday, the Syrian Arab Army struck a militant gathering point in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
The report said the Syrian Arab Army also carried out strikes in the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, which is where the militants have recently strengthened their front-line positions.
At the same time, Russian reconnaissance planes continue to fly at a low-altitude over the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), as their vehicles have repeatedly been blocked by the militant groups in the area.
Per the March 5th Moscow Agreement, all militant forces are supposed to withdraw six kilometers north of the M-4 Highway; they were given until March 12th to complete the withdrawal.
However, Turkey requested to push back the date to the end of the month, which proved pointless because the militant groups continue to maintain a presence along this highway.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.