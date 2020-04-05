BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out an attack inside the southern region of the Idlib Governorate on Sunday, following the refusal of the militant forces to withdraw from the agreed upon safe zone.

According to a field report from the Idlib Governorate on Sunday, the Syrian Arab Army struck a militant gathering point in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

The report said the Syrian Arab Army also carried out strikes in the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, which is where the militants have recently strengthened their front-line positions.

At the same time, Russian reconnaissance planes continue to fly at a low-altitude over the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), as their vehicles have repeatedly been blocked by the militant groups in the area.

Per the March 5th Moscow Agreement, all militant forces are supposed to withdraw six kilometers north of the M-4 Highway; they were given until March 12th to complete the withdrawal.

However, Turkey requested to push back the date to the end of the month, which proved pointless because the militant groups continue to maintain a presence along this highway.

Advertisements