BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has resumed their strikes on the strategic town of Kabani in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate this evening.
Using artillery and surface-to-surface missiles, the Syrian Army’s 4th Armored Division has repeatedly pounded the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party around the town of Kabani.
According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army is preparing to storm the town once again in a bid a to upend these jihadist groups from Kabani and the Jabal Al-Akrad region.
Both Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party have maintained a large presence in the Jabal Al-Turkmen and Jabal Al-Akrad regions of Latakia for several years now.
In order for the Syrian Army to successfully take hold of all of the Al-Ghaab Plain region, they will need to capture the last mountains under militant control along the Idlib-Latakia axis.
Once these mountains are captured, the Syrian Army can make their first major push towards the jihadist stronghold of Jisr Al-Shughour.
