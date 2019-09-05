BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has resumed their strikes on the strategic town of Kabani in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate this evening.

Using artillery and surface-to-surface missiles, the Syrian Army’s 4th Armored Division has repeatedly pounded the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party around the town of Kabani.

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army is preparing to storm the town once again in a bid a to upend these jihadist groups from Kabani and the Jabal Al-Akrad region.

Both Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party have maintained a large presence in the Jabal Al-Turkmen and Jabal Al-Akrad regions of Latakia for several years now.

In order for the Syrian Army to successfully take hold of all of the Al-Ghaab Plain region, they will need to capture the last mountains under militant control along the Idlib-Latakia axis.

Once these mountains are captured, the Syrian Army can make their first major push towards the jihadist stronghold of Jisr Al-Shughour.

I suspect that the terrorists in Deir Ezzor are protected by the US because they help keep the Syrian people from exploiting the rich Omar oil deposit. The US wants to prevent the Syrians from having access to their own oil. They hope this will help expel Assad and also want high oil prices due to less oil sales.

