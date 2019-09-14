BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their strikes on the jihadist stronghold of Kabani this evening, hitting a number of sites along the southern axis of this key town in northeastern Latakia.
According to a source in the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division unleashed a barrage of missiles and artillery shells towards the defenses of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, while Russian and Syrian reconnaissance planes flew over the latter’s positions.
The Syrian Army has been heavily concentrating on the abundance of jihadist tunnels and hideouts around Kabani, as these militant sites have given HTS and TIP a great advantage during their previous battles at this front.
Kabani is a small town that is located atop of one of Latakia’s highest peaks; its geographic location makes it a high priority for the Syrian Army’s high command.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.