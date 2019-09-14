BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their strikes on the jihadist stronghold of Kabani this evening, hitting a number of sites along the southern axis of this key town in northeastern Latakia.

According to a source in the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division unleashed a barrage of missiles and artillery shells towards the defenses of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, while Russian and Syrian reconnaissance planes flew over the latter’s positions.

The Syrian Army has been heavily concentrating on the abundance of jihadist tunnels and hideouts around Kabani, as these militant sites have given HTS and TIP a great advantage during their previous battles at this front.

Kabani is a small town that is located atop of one of Latakia’s highest peaks; its geographic location makes it a high priority for the Syrian Army’s high command.

