BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a heavy attack on the jihadist positions in southern Idlib Wednesday, causing a number of explosions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

According to a field report from the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army struck a jihadist gathering point along the Jabal Al-Zawiya front-lines.

This attack on the gathering point would force the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) to disperse from the area around the town of Al-Bara’.

Following this attack, the Syrian Arab Army also began to target the jihadist positions in the Jabal Shashabo area; this would result in several explosions along the Hama-Idlib administrative border.

The Syrian Arab Army has recently intensified their attacks against the militant forces in southern Idlib, as the latter has refused to withdraw six kilometres north of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

Per the March 5th Moscow Agreement, all militant forces are supposed to withdraw six kilometres north of the M-4 Highway; this withdrawal is meant to allow the Russian and Turkish armies to conduct joint patrols along this imperative roadway.

