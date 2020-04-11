BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) heavily targeted a jihadist gathering point in northern Latakia on Saturday after the militants were seen grouping near the Turkish border.

According to reports from the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army launched several artillery shells and missiles towards the positions of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in the Al-Haddadeh area.

The reports said the Syrian Army was able to score direct hits on the jihadist positions after reconnaissance flights observed the militant movements around the northern Latakia front.

Despite the ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate, the Latakia front remains a hot zone for militant activity, especially hardline groups like HTS and TIP.

While little ground has been captured between the warring parties in Latakia, this front was one of the deadliest axes in all of Syria last year.

