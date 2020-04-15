BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has once again attacked a jihadist gathering near the southern Idlib front-lines this week.
According to the latest field report, the Syrian Arab Army launched artillery shells and rockets towards the gathering point near the town of Al-Bara in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southern Idlib.
In a relevant development, opposition activists reported the death of a militant field commander in southern Idlib after his position was attacked by the Syrian Arab Army around Al-Baraa.
The Syrian Army’s attack reportedly killed a field commander from the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front NLF) and one of his associates.
A source from the Syrian Army told Al-Masdar earlier this week that the military has intensified their attacks against the jihadist rebels.
The source said the reasoning for this is due to their refusal to withdraw from all areas south of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).
