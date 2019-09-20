BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their attack on the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate today, targeting a number of jihadist sites around the town of Kabani.
According to a field report from the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Army repeatedly struck the jihadist defenses around Kabani this afternoon, causing heavy damage to the fortifications of the Turkish Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
The report said the Syrian Army heavily concentrated its artillery and surface-to-surface missiles on the jihadist bases and tunnels that have been constructed around Kabani.
The recent surge in attacks by the Syrian Army on Kabani comes just days after the conclusion of the Ankara peace talks.
With the peace talks out of the way, the Syrian Arab Army is preparing for another attack on Kabani in an effort to expel the jihadists from this strategic area in the Latakia Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.