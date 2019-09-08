BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a rare attack on the jihadist positions in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governoate this afternoon.

According to a military report from the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Army fired several artillery shells and missiles towards the militant positions in the Anadan Plan region.

The Syrian Army’s artillery and missiles reportedly targeted the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the towns of Anadan and Haritan.

These strikes by the Syrian Army come just days after they warned the jihadist rebels in western Aleppo to leave the area before they resume operations.

The militant presence in western Aleppo has long been a problem for the Syrian Army, as the jihadist rebels often launch attacks on Aleppo city.

