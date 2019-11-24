BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their attacks against the jihadist forces in northeastern Latakia this past week, as their 4th Division hammered the terrorist positions around the town of Kabani.

In a video posted this past weekend, the Syrian Arab Army’s elite 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) can be seen firing rockets towards the jihadist defenses in the Kabani area of northeastern Latakia.

