BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spotted an Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) contingent moving through the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate this evening.

Upon seeing the Islamic State contingent, the Syrian Arab Army meticulously carried out an attack on the terrorist group in the southern countryside of the Al-Sukhnah near the administrative border of Deir Ezzor.

According to a military source in Homs, the Syrian Arab Army managed to kill and wound several Islamic State fighters during the attack, prompting the terrorist group to flee back into the desert region.

The source said the Syrian Arab Army has been on high alert in the Al-Sukhnah area since the U.S. withdrawal because they believe the terrorist group may attempt to reemerge in several areas in northern Syria.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army attacks foreign jihadists along Turkish border: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Debieron aniquilar a todos… no dejar escapar a los terroristas.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-26 01:27