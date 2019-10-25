BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spotted an Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) contingent moving through the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate this evening.
Upon seeing the Islamic State contingent, the Syrian Arab Army meticulously carried out an attack on the terrorist group in the southern countryside of the Al-Sukhnah near the administrative border of Deir Ezzor.
According to a military source in Homs, the Syrian Arab Army managed to kill and wound several Islamic State fighters during the attack, prompting the terrorist group to flee back into the desert region.
The source said the Syrian Arab Army has been on high alert in the Al-Sukhnah area since the U.S. withdrawal because they believe the terrorist group may attempt to reemerge in several areas in northern Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.