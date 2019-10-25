BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spotted an Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) contingent moving through the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate this evening.

Upon seeing the Islamic State contingent, the Syrian Arab Army meticulously carried out an attack on the terrorist group in the southern countryside of the Al-Sukhnah near the administrative border of Deir Ezzor.

According to a military source in Homs, the Syrian Arab Army managed to kill and wound several Islamic State fighters during the attack, prompting the terrorist group to flee back into the desert region.

The source said the Syrian Arab Army has been on high alert in the Al-Sukhnah area since the U.S. withdrawal because they believe the terrorist group may attempt to reemerge in several areas in northern Syria.

Advertisements