BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out a powerful attack against a group of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist in the Badiya Al-Sham region of eastern Homs on Saturday.
Backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF), the Syrian Arab Army began their attack by launching several artillery shells and missiles towards the Islamic State’s positions in the T-2 Pumping Station area.
According to a field report, the Syrian Army was able to force the Islamic State terrorists to abandon their hideouts and reveal their positions as they later clashed with the military near the T-2 Pumping Station.
The report said the clashes resulted in heavy losses for the Islamic State, who later fled into the vast desert of the Badiya Al-Sham region.
Following these clashes, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) unleashed several airstrikes over the suspected Islamic State sites in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah and and Palmyra areas of the Homs Governorate.
These clashes between the Syrian Army and Islamic State have recently intensified following the start of the Turkish military’s operation in northern Syria.
