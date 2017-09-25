BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 A.M.) -The Syrian Arab Army is once again going all-out against militant groups in eastern Damascus, this time simultaneously attacking the entire rebel pocket in the Syrian capital from multiple axes.

Just hours after reports came out that the Syrian Arab Army had recommenced large-scale offensive operations against the rebel-held districts of Jobar and Ayn Tarma, now it has become apparent that army units have opened up another major front against besieged militants forces further to the east.

According to sources which have backed up their claims with photo evidence, the Syrian Army is now also assaulting militants at the long-embattled towns of Ar-Rayhanah and Hawsh al-Dawahrah.

Whilst the main rebel defenders on the Jobar and Ayn Tarma axes are fighters belonging to the Faylaq al-Rahman faction, those on the Ar-Rayhanah and Hawsh al-Dawahrah axes are members of Jaysh al-Islam.

Although noteworthy gains by the Syrian Army on the Jobar-Ayn Tarma front have been reported, Al-Masdar News is unable to verify any such claims at the present time.

Discuss

1 Comment on "Syrian Army assaults east Damascus pocket from all angles"

Syrian
Guest
Syrian
First they should have cleared east Hama pocket!

25/09/2017 12:35
