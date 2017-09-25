NOTE: Due to the vague nature of original Kurdish reports, it was first reported in this article that Russian artillery units were attacking US-backed troops in eastern Deir Ezzor Governorate, however now official Kurdish sources are clarifying their reports, claiming the artillery bombardment is both the doing of Russian and Syrian forces.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – In addition to allegations coming in about an hour ago that Russian warplanes bombed the positions of Kurdish-led forces in eastern Deir Ezzor Governorate, official Kurdish social media sources are now also claiming that their defenses are being struck by both Syrian Arab Army and Russian artillery.

According to reports from the official twitter account of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, in addition to Russian airstrikes targeting US-backed fighters around Conoco Gas Field, Russian and Syrian Army artillery is also carrying out a bombardment of the same area.

Kurdish sources say that the joint Russian-Syrian Army artillery bombardment consists of rocket and standard shelling attacks.

The latest reports claim that the attack is still ongoing.

Al-Masdar News cannot confirm anything at this time.

ALSO READ  First French soldier killed in Syria

15 Comments on "Syrian Army, Russian artillery shells Kurdish forces in east Deir Ezzor: reports [Update]"

Free pass for Kurds is over since they took out the Russian general. Looks like they get a choice: retreat, surrender or die.

25/09/2017 13:25
Russia states that ISIS was the one who killed the general. this is another General Ripper starting a war that the SAA don’t need at the moment.

25/09/2017 13:46
hestroy
ISIS? Everybody sane knows who those murderers actually were. Russians are just too polite.

25/09/2017 15:12
rocko
yes and isis is the us, duh

25/09/2017 18:12
Tsar
Kurds have gone too far. Their ego got bloated by temporary US support and now they have come face to face with harsh reality that Syrian territorial integrity is not negotiable.

25/09/2017 14:04
Tsar
Bomb those bastard yank terrorists out of the region.

25/09/2017 13:55
Howard
The best news ever today. The Kurds should be made to go back to where they came from, North East. The terrorists SDF now includes ISIS who have just changed their uniform for SDF uniforms and in cohort with Americans and the Jews, stealing land and resources.

The real civil war is here now ; coalition of Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iran and Hezbullah should clear the Kurds and their criminal accomplices now.

25/09/2017 14:34
Abu Zina
What were the Kurd waiting for? I kind of think that they have a terrible political leadership. It will end with every political force attacking the Kurd.

25/09/2017 15:46
German
I think, its Fake-News, independence-election is the reason for it

25/09/2017 15:39
All sides needs to calm down it’s not the right time to go after SDF yet…

25/09/2017 14:58
hestroy
WTF are you talking about?

25/09/2017 15:13
OMG too many warmongers among you…

25/09/2017 15:48
hestroy
So if Kurds will steal half of Syria, it’s ok for you? What’s the difference between ISIS and Kurds? With your logic SAA shouldn’t fight for Syria integrity? You are really confused. Kurds are NOT allies of SAA, they are allies of (isra)Hell and USA.

25/09/2017 16:03
I’m not confused I’m just saying first to deal with ISIS and HTS + friends first. Kurds as you might know are not islamic extremists and they are also secular as government (Assad). So if they can get away from US influence then it can probably some deal be made like some big autonomy inside federal Syria. But if not then SAA can attack them with support from Turkey. But now it’s too dangerous to make SDF an enemy because ISIS is still kicking and not forget about 100k strong HTS+other Jihadist groups. Also there are many “pockets” still left… Read more »
25/09/2017 16:34
hestroy
We will see.

