NOTE: Due to the vague nature of original Kurdish reports, it was first reported in this article that Russian artillery units were attacking US-backed troops in eastern Deir Ezzor Governorate, however now official Kurdish sources are clarifying their reports, claiming the artillery bombardment is both the doing of Russian and Syrian forces.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – In addition to allegations coming in about an hour ago that Russian warplanes bombed the positions of Kurdish-led forces in eastern Deir Ezzor Governorate, official Kurdish social media sources are now also claiming that their defenses are being struck by both Syrian Arab Army and Russian artillery.

According to reports from the official twitter account of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, in addition to Russian airstrikes targeting US-backed fighters around Conoco Gas Field, Russian and Syrian Army artillery is also carrying out a bombardment of the same area.

Kurdish sources say that the joint Russian-Syrian Army artillery bombardment consists of rocket and standard shelling attacks.

The latest reports claim that the attack is still ongoing.

Al-Masdar News cannot confirm anything at this time.