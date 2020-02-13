BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is quickly approaching the strategic Regiment 46 Base in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, a source told Al-Masdar from the provincial capital.
READ ALSO: Front-line Footage from Syrian Army’s Aleppo Offensive
According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army has captured several sites near the base on Thursday, including a number of points in the western sector of Aleppo.
The source added that the Syrian Army is hoping to capture the Regiment 46 Base in the next 48 hours, despite interference from the Turkish military who has been targeting their positions in the Aleppo countryside.
Regiment 46 Base was captured by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and their allies during their first major campaign in the Aleppo Governorate in 2012.
Since then, the Free Syrian Army has lost the base to their jihadist allies from Jabhat Al-Nusra (now Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham).
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.