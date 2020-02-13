BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is quickly approaching the strategic Regiment 46 Base in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, a source told Al-Masdar from the provincial capital.

According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army has captured several sites near the base on Thursday, including a number of points in the western sector of Aleppo.

The source added that the Syrian Army is hoping to capture the Regiment 46 Base in the next 48 hours, despite interference from the Turkish military who has been targeting their positions in the Aleppo countryside.

Regiment 46 Base was captured by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and their allies during their first major campaign in the Aleppo Governorate in 2012.

Since then, the Free Syrian Army has lost the base to their jihadist allies from Jabhat Al-Nusra (now Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham).

