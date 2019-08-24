The Syrian Army may eliminate Turkish observation points in the Idlib de-escalation zone to cut off supplies of terror groups that are operating in the area, the aide of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, Bouthaina Shaaban, told the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster.

“The Turkish observation point in the settlement of Morek is under siege. The Syrian army will be able to eliminate Turkish observation points and terrorists,” Shaaban said on Friday.

She pointed out that Turkey was supplying terror groups with weapons.

“Turkey has not complied with the agreements, signed in Astana [currently, Nur-Sultan] and turned the observation points into facilities, used for redeploying weapons and occupying our territories,” Shaaban added.

This week, the Syrian Army has been conducting a successful operation in the Hama province, which borders Idlib to the southwest, capturing the strategic town of Khan Sheikhoun and the villages of Kafr Zita, Ltamenah, Latmeen and Tal Fas. Morek, which hosts the Turkish observation point, remains unseized to date.

On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said that Turkey would maintain its presence at the observation post despite the Syrian army’s operation.