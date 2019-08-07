BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in northern Hama this week after their conditional ceasefire with the militant groups in northwestern Syria collapsed.
Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army resumed their assault on the towns of Arbaeen and Zakah last night, seizing the former after a fierce battle with Jaysh Al-Izza.
Following the capture of Arbaeen, the Syrian Arab Army pushed their way into Zakah, where they managed to impose control over the town at dawn on Wednesday morning.
With these two towns now under their control, the Syrian Arab Army has shifted their attention to the Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.
These aforementioned towns have long been under the control of Jaysh Al-Izza and to lose them to the Syrian Army would be a massive blow to this militant group, as they control only a small portion of territory in northern Syria.
However, while the Syrian Army does possess fire control over the main road linking Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah, the battle at these two towns will be very difficult if Jaysh Al-Izza chooses to stay and fight.
One of the major issues facing the Syrian Army at Al-Latamnah is the towns historical caves, which have since been turned into bases and hideouts for Jaysh Al-Izza.
Even with the high ground at Zakah, the Syrian Army will face a difficult battle at Al-Latamnah should Jaysh Al-Izza remain inside the town.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.