BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in northern Hama this week after their conditional ceasefire with the militant groups in northwestern Syria collapsed.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army resumed their assault on the towns of Arbaeen and Zakah last night, seizing the former after a fierce battle with Jaysh Al-Izza.

Following the capture of Arbaeen, the Syrian Arab Army pushed their way into Zakah, where they managed to impose control over the town at dawn on Wednesday morning.

With these two towns now under their control, the Syrian Arab Army has shifted their attention to the Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.

These aforementioned towns have long been under the control of Jaysh Al-Izza and to lose them to the Syrian Army would be a massive blow to this militant group, as they control only a small portion of territory in northern Syria.

However, while the Syrian Army does possess fire control over the main road linking Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah, the battle at these two towns will be very difficult if Jaysh Al-Izza chooses to stay and fight.

One of the major issues facing the Syrian Army at Al-Latamnah is the towns historical caves, which have since been turned into bases and hideouts for Jaysh Al-Izza.

Even with the high ground at Zakah, the Syrian Army will face a difficult battle at Al-Latamnah should Jaysh Al-Izza remain inside the town.

