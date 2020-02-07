BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has closed in on the eastern part of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5) after seizing more ground in southern Aleppo this evening.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army, allied militias attempt to advance in southern Aleppo

According to the latest field report from southern Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside the Republican Guard and Local Defense Forces (LDF), captured the towns of Zeitan and Burnah after a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).

The Syrian Army would capture another five towns from the jihadist rebels this evening after making a push from more than one axes in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

The Syrian Army is working to capture the last remaining areas under jihadist control east of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway.

If they are successful, they can begin pushing west of the highway so that they can eventually reopen this major roadway that links southern and northern Syria.

Advertisements