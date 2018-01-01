BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – Units of the Syrian Arab Army currently besieged by jihadist-led militias at key military base in east Damascus have repelled a powerful assault by rebel fighters against their positions, killing scores in the process.

According to military-affiliated sources, Syrian Army defenders of the military vehicle depot base in east Damascus’ Harasta district have turned back an attack that was made during recent hours by combined jihadist forces of the Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda) and Ahrar al-Sham (Muslim Brotherhood affiliate) militant groups.

Reports go on to state that jihadist rebels, attacking on the Arbin axis, attempted to use a tank to breach Syrian Army positions on the base’s perimeter.

Syrian troops not only managed to knock-out the militant tank, but they also killed tens of jihadist fighters in the process.

Despite this brief tactical victory, the overall operational situation for Syrian Army troops defending the vehicle deport remains unfavorable to say the least as they are currently partially-encircled (not fully encircled as claimed by some sources) with no main communication line to resupply and reinforce them.