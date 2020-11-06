BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – On Friday, the Turkish-backed forces launched several artillery shells and missiles towards the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) defenses in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of Idlib.

This barrage by the Turkish-backed forces, specifically Jaysh Al-Izza, was followed by heavy gunfire on the Syrian Arab Army’s military posts near the town of Al-Bara’a in the southern region of the Idlib Governorate.

In response to this attack, the Syrian Arab Army unleashed their own barrage of missiles and artillery shells towards the positions of the Turkish-backed forces.

According to a field source in the nearby Hama countryside, the Syrian Arab Army and Turkish-backed militants are still exchanging hostilities at this time, with several shells reportedly hitting the demilitarized zone that was established by the Turkish and Russian armed forces.

The source added that tensions remain high in southern Idlib, especially after the Russian Armed Forces killed over 100 members of Faylaq Al-Sham in the northern countryside of this governorate.