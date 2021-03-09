BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) forces traded attacks in eastern Syria this week, with both sides inflicting casualties on the other.

According to a report on Tuesday, the Syrian Arab Army targeted a pick-up truck carrying ISIS militants through the Badiya Al-Sham region of western Deir Ezzor, resulting in a number of casualties in the ranks of the terrorist group.

Major General Nizar Ahmed Al-Khader, head of the security and military committee in Deir Ezzor Governorate, commander of the 17th Infantry Division, revealed in a statement to Sputnik Arabic:

“During combing operations carried out by the Syrian Arab Army with the support of the allied Russian forces in the Syrian Badiya to eliminate remnants the (ISIS) terrorist organization, 1.5 km west of the Al-Qarha area, two pickup trucks were spotted. One of them was destroyed and two of the militants inside were killed.”

He added: “An automatic rifle, ammunition and wireless communication devices were found inside the destroyed vehicle, as the units of the Syrian Arab Army continue their operations until every inch of the desert is secured.”

Meanwhile, along the Hama-Homs axis, the Islamic State continued its sabotage operations against the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF), as they carried out hit-and-run attacks against the aforementioned forces near Al-Sa’an District.

Despite losing the territories it once occupied, the Islamic State has established a large network of sleeper cells in central and eastern Syria that have terrorized the areas controlled by the Syrian Arab Army (west of the Euphrates) and Syrian Democratic Forces (east of the Euphrates).

