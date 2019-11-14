BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a new attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

According to reports, the Islamic State attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the T-3 Pumping Station in eastern Homs; this resulted in a fierce battle between the two forces on Thursday.

At the same time of the clashes, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) reportedly carried out several airstrikes on the terrorist group’s positions, inflicting heavy casualties within the ranks of the Islamic State.

The reports added that the Syrian Air Force managed to cause significant damage to the terrorist group’s equipment.

The Islamic State and Syrian Army have been clashing in the eastern countryside of Homs for several months now, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims about the terrorist group being defeated.

ISIS has thrived in Syria’s desert region because they are secluded and have a plethora of caves for their terrorists to hide out.

A source from the Syrian Army previously told Al-Masdar that an operation to clear ISIS of these areas will take a while because of how vast this region is.

Advertisements