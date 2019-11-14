BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a new attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.
According to reports, the Islamic State attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the T-3 Pumping Station in eastern Homs; this resulted in a fierce battle between the two forces on Thursday.
At the same time of the clashes, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) reportedly carried out several airstrikes on the terrorist group’s positions, inflicting heavy casualties within the ranks of the Islamic State.
The reports added that the Syrian Air Force managed to cause significant damage to the terrorist group’s equipment.
The Islamic State and Syrian Army have been clashing in the eastern countryside of Homs for several months now, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims about the terrorist group being defeated.
ISIS has thrived in Syria’s desert region because they are secluded and have a plethora of caves for their terrorists to hide out.
A source from the Syrian Army previously told Al-Masdar that an operation to clear ISIS of these areas will take a while because of how vast this region is.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.