BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The eastern countryside of Hama witnessed, at dawn on Wednesday, February 3, violent clashes between units of the Syrian Arab Army and cells affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.

According to reports from the Homs Governorate, the Islamic State attempted to launch an attack on the sites and points of the Syrian Army around the axis of Al-Fasida, located east of an archaeological area in the eastern Hama countryside.

The reports said that fierce clashes broke out between the Syrian Arab Army and Islamic State on Wednesday, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

These clashes prompted the Russian Aerospace Forces to launch a series of airstrikes between the Hama, Homs, and Al-Raqqa governorates, as they attempted to disperse the terrorist cells from the area.

Eventually, the Islamic State would retreat from the Syrian Arab Army’s points, following the loss of several of their terrorist combatants along the road to the historical town of Al-Resafa in southern Al-Raqqa.

Since the Summer of 2020, the Islamic State has mostly shifted their attention from the eastern region of the country to eastern Hama and southern Al-Raqqa, as they have carved out a large area of influence throughout this vast desert region in central Syria.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!