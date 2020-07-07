BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out an ambush in southern Syria on Tuesday, as they monitored a group of militants that were leaving the U.S.-controlled Al-Tanf Zone for the government areas in Homs.
According to a report from the Homs Governorate, the Syrian Army ambushed the group of militants that infiltrated from the Al-Tanf Zone towards Al-Bishri Mountain.
The report said the Syrian Army managed to kill three of the militants, while arresting three others and seizing their weapons.
Meanwhile, north of the Al-Bishri Mountain, the Syrian Army clashed with a group of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorists that attempted to attack their positions in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region.
A source from the Syrian Army said their forces were able to defeat the Islamic State attack, as they forced the terrorist group to retreat back into the desert.
Since the start of July, the Islamic State has launched a number of attacks against the Syrian Army; this has prompted the latter to strengthen their defenses in the Badiya Al-Sham region by sending reinforcements and heavy weapons.
