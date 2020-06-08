BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been amassing a large force in the southern countryside of Idlib over the last five days, as heavily-armed convoys continue to pour into the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

According to a field source in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army has been deploying several units from the armed forces to Jabal Al-Zawiya and the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain, with most of these troops being assigned front-line rolls.

In particular, the Syrian Army has concentrated these troops around the Kafr Nabl axis, which is where they have exchanged heavy artillery and rocket fire with the Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies in Jabal Al-Zawiya.

At the same time, the Syrian Air Force has intensified their flights over the Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia countrysides recently, despite the presence of Turkish air defense systems.

The Syrian Air Force has even carried out a number of airstrikes over northwestern Syria in the past week, with the primary target being the foreign jihadists of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).

The Turkestan Islamic Party and their allies from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and Hurras Al-Deen have repeatedly refused to leave the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), which is a major issue for both the Syrian Army and Russian military, as they hope to reopen this roadway in coordination with the Turkish forces.

