BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their military build up in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this week, as infantry and armored units poured into the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
The Syrian Army units were reportedly seen heading to southern Idlib from the neighboring governorates of Latakia and Hama on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to field source in the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army has ramped up their military build up in Jabal Al-Zawiya as the resumption of their offensive becomes more likely.
The source said the Syrian Army has become more aggressive in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region in response to the continued presence of militant groups along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).
Per the Moscow Agreement of March 5th, the militant groups were supposed to withdraw from the M-4 Highway on March 12th; however, Turkey asked Russia for an extension.
Despite approving the Turkey’s extension request, Russia has yet to see any progress along the M-4 Highway, as militant groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) continue to control large parts of this roadway between Ariha and Jisr Al-Shughour.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.