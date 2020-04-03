BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their military build up in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this week, as infantry and armored units poured into the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

The Syrian Army units were reportedly seen heading to southern Idlib from the neighboring governorates of Latakia and Hama on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to field source in the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army has ramped up their military build up in Jabal Al-Zawiya as the resumption of their offensive becomes more likely.

The source said the Syrian Army has become more aggressive in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region in response to the continued presence of militant groups along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

Per the Moscow Agreement of March 5th, the militant groups were supposed to withdraw from the M-4 Highway on March 12th; however, Turkey asked Russia for an extension.

Despite approving the Turkey’s extension request, Russia has yet to see any progress along the M-4 Highway, as militant groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) continue to control large parts of this roadway between Ariha and Jisr Al-Shughour.

Advertisements