BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside the Local Defense Forces (LDF), attempted to advance west of Khan Touman on Tuesday following the capture of Khalsah yesterday.
According to a field report from the front, the Syrian military stormed the jihadist positions west of Khalsah in a bid to retake the town of Zeitan, which was lost during a Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) counter-offensive on Monday.
The report said the Syrian military and jihadist rebels are engaged in fierce clashes at this axis, adding that all the ground gained by the SAA and LDF have been retaken in swift counter-attacks by TIP and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).
The Syrian Arab Army is currently attempting to reach the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5) near the town of Al-Zerbah, as part of their joint operation with the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) in southern Idlib.
