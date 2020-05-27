BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – On Wednesday, a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unit prevented an American military convoy from passing towards the village of Al-Dardara in the Al-Hasakah Governorate on Wednesday.

According to a report from northeastern Syria, the U.S. military convoy approached the Syrian Arab Army’s positions outside of Al-Dardara.

Upon reaching the Syrian Army’s positions, the U.S. military was forced to turn around after the SAA refused to open the road to the American troops.

The report said the convoy was comprised of both U.S. personnel and fighters from the Kudish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Wednesday incident marked the second time in the last ten days that the Syrian Arab Army has aggressively forced the U.S. military to reroute in northeastern Syria.

Despite the Syrian Arab Army’s refusal to give them access to the road, the U.S. military did not further engage the SAA and chose to turn around.

The U.S. military has faced weekly incidents like this, with some these road obstructions coming from locals in the Al-Qamishli District and Tal Tamr region of Al-Hasakah Governorate.

