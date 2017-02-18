BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their wide-scale offensive in the eastern countryside of Aleppo on Friday night, striking the Islamic State’s (ISIS) defenses at two villages located near the latter’s stronghold of Deir Hafer.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army reportedly entered Rasm Al-Hermel after a fierce battle with the Islamic State terrorists on Friday evening.

In addition to entering Rasm Al-Hermel, the Tiger Forces also took the fight to the Islamic State militants inside Humaymah Al-Kabeera, seizing most of the village after advancing from its corresponding hilltop.

As a result of Friday night’s advance, the Tiger Forces find themselves within 5km of Deir Hafer, marking their closest approach to this city since they withdrew from it in the Winter of 2013.

 

Jund al-Aqsa completely besieged by rival rebel factions around two towns in Idlib
5 Comments on "Syrian Army advances within 5km of ISIL's east Aleppo stronghold"

Bad news to IS is good news for human kind.

Well said. Isis is a disaster.

Did you notice that the SAA stoped its advance towards Al Bab? At the same time, the pro turcs rebels are starting to loose ground there because all Isis in Al Bab is now focusing on them 😉

I’m sure the SAA has the ability to cut the ISIS supply line to Al Bab, but it is in their interest to have ISIS and the Turks (and their FSA proxies) kill each other for as long as possible. They probably won’t (and shouldn’t) cut off Al Bab until they reach the Jirah AB or if ISIS attempts to retreat.

A little step in the fight against ISIS, but a big step for the humanity.

hehe, great!

