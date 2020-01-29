BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is still advancing in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, despite several hours of clashes with the jihadist rebels in the area.
Backed by heavy artillery, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) seized another town in eastern Idlib after a short battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) this evening.
According to a field report from the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division captured the town of Ma’ar Debsah, which is one of the last sites before the key city of Saraqib.
As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army now finds themselves some 4 kilometers away from Saraqib’s southern axis; this is the closest approach the military has made since they withdrew from the city in 2012.
At the same time, the Syrian Republican Guard is pushing towards the Aleppo-Idlib Highway north of Saraqib; this attack is coming from the Aleppo Governorate.
The Republican Guard has already announced the capture of Khan Touman in southern Aleppo; they are now heading towards the highway area.
