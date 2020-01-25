BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a big advance in southeastern Idlib on Friday after launching a new attack near the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

According to the official Facebook page of the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture three towns near Ma’arat Al-Nu’man on Friday, including Deir Sharqi and Ma’ar Shamarin.

Following the capture of these towns, the Syrian Arab Army reported that their forces were now three kilometers away from Ma’arat Al-Nu’man’s southern axis.

This latest advance by the Syrian Arab Army marks the first time since 2014 that their forces are this close to Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Ma’arat Al-Nu’man is a strategic city that is located along the Idlib-Hama Highway (M-5); it has long been under the control of the militant forces in the Idlib Governorate.

