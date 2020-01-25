BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a big advance in southeastern Idlib on Friday after launching a new attack near the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army reinforcements pour into Idlib after jihadist attacks: video
According to the official Facebook page of the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture three towns near Ma’arat Al-Nu’man on Friday, including Deir Sharqi and Ma’ar Shamarin.
Following the capture of these towns, the Syrian Arab Army reported that their forces were now three kilometers away from Ma’arat Al-Nu’man’s southern axis.
This latest advance by the Syrian Arab Army marks the first time since 2014 that their forces are this close to Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
Ma’arat Al-Nu’man is a strategic city that is located along the Idlib-Hama Highway (M-5); it has long been under the control of the militant forces in the Idlib Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.