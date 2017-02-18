BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:05 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their wide-scale advance in the western countryside of Palmyra (Tadmur) on Saturday, liberating more territory from the Islamic State (ISIS) forces near the Hayyan Gas Fields.

Led by the newly formed 5th Legion, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Tarfah Al-Gharbiyah area, where they were confronted by a large group of terrorist combatants from the Islamic State.

Following a series of clashes, the Syrian Arab Army imposed full control over the Tarfah Al-Gharbiyah area, killing and wounding a large number of terrorists in the process of this advance on Saturday afternoon.

In addition to their advance at Tarfah Al-Gharbiyah, the Syrian Arab Army also established full control over the Hayyan Gas Fields and pushed to the outskirts of the Jazal Mountains located north of Palmyra.

According to a military source in Homs, the Syrian Arab Army is now within 15km of Palmyra’s western perimeter, leaving the Islamic State in poor position to hold the city.

