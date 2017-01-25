BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 A.M.) - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) countered the Islamic State's recent offensive near the Deir Ezzor Airport on Monday, targeting the terrorist group's positions at the provincial cemetery.

Backed by Russian air squadrons, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the cemetery on Monday, liberating a new hilltop after a violent with the Islamic State terrorists positioned near the Deir Ezzor Bus Station.

As a result of Monday's advance, the Syrian Arab Army is now in control of at least 50 percent of the provincial cemetery, leaving them within a few hundred meters of lifting the siege on the Deir Ezzor Airport.

Advertisement

In addition to the advance at the provincial cemetery, the Syrian Arab Army carried out a powerful attack at the Deir Ezzor factiories, landfill area, and southwest of the Brigade 137 base near Tal Brouk.

According to a military source from Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Arab Army killed at least 30 Islamic State militants on Monday, including a large number of foreign combatants.

The Russian Air Force would also inflict heavy damage on the Islamic State terrorists, destroying one of their most important munitions depots and weapons storage facilities in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Elite Syrian Army forces heading to Deir Ezzor
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "Syrian Army advances west of Deir Ezzor Airport"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

OFF TOPIC: “Syria’s White Helmets ‘proud’ after Oscar nomination” https://www.alaraby.co.uk/english/society/2017/1/25/syrias-white-helmets-proud-after-oscar-nomination Nominated for Documentary. My comment: Also nominate for the best manikin make-up, the highest budget per mere video sequence and the outstanding theatrical achievement of its professional actors. We are so proud of the White Helmets’ Western sponsors.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
  -  Translate
  
Today 05:23
jojo
Guest
jojo
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

“at least 30 Islamic State militants on Monday, including a large number of foreign combatants”
Can you list the foreign country/countries they are from? Previously there have been many Iraqi ISIS killed here.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
  -  Translate
  
Today 02:37
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Simon Gunson
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Many Tunesian & Saudis fighting for ISIS have been reported killed around Deir Ezzor (Mehr news Agency, 25 Jan 2017)

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
  -  Translate
  
Today 04:13
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Barmin1981
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Видео обзор карты боевых действий в Сирии и Ираке от 25.01.2017г. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NINirYuQdkk

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
  -  Translate
  
Today 06:24
Assad must stay
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

30 terrorists killed by day. 1000 in a month. This is a huge pollution. These rats should be burned for the safety of the peoples.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
  -  Translate
  
Today 08:43
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

And recycling? And global warming?
Just let the pigs eat them! This is ecology! Then sell the pigs to the Chinese so you’re sure pigs get eaten by kuffar 😉

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
  -  Translate
  
Today 11:24
wpDiscuz