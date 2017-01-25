BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 A.M.) - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) countered the Islamic State's recent offensive near the Deir Ezzor Airport on Monday, targeting the terrorist group's positions at the provincial cemetery.

Backed by Russian air squadrons, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the cemetery on Monday, liberating a new hilltop after a violent with the Islamic State terrorists positioned near the Deir Ezzor Bus Station.

As a result of Monday's advance, the Syrian Arab Army is now in control of at least 50 percent of the provincial cemetery, leaving them within a few hundred meters of lifting the siege on the Deir Ezzor Airport.

In addition to the advance at the provincial cemetery, the Syrian Arab Army carried out a powerful attack at the Deir Ezzor factiories, landfill area, and southwest of the Brigade 137 base near Tal Brouk.

According to a military source from Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Arab Army killed at least 30 Islamic State militants on Monday, including a large number of foreign combatants.

The Russian Air Force would also inflict heavy damage on the Islamic State terrorists, destroying one of their most important munitions depots and weapons storage facilities in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

