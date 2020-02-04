BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 P.M.) -Syrian Arab Army (SAA) forces advanced with armoured vehicles, tanks and heavy artillery deeper into the Idlib countryside, closing in on the town of Saraqib on Monday.
Footage shows heavy artillery being fired, explosions in the distance and helicopters in the sky.
According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, five soldiers and a civilian staff were killed following the attack led against Turkish troops in the Syrian province of Idlib.
On Friday, President Erdogan warned Ankara was prepared to use “military force” again in Syria if the ceasefire was not respected. The SAA is seeking to regain control of the strategic M5 highway linking the capital Damascus with Aleppo, despite a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey that went into effect on January 12.
Credit: Ruptly
