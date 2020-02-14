BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to score a new advance in the southwester part of Aleppo last night, despite artillery strikes from the Turkish military, which attempted to stifle their movements.
Backed by Liwaa Al-Quds (Palestinian paramilitary) and the Local Defense Forces (LDF), the Syrian Arab Army established control over several areas of southwestern Aleppo last night, paving the way for their troops to further expand their presence in the governorate.
According to a field report from the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Army captured Sheikh Rahilah, Monte Carlo Farms, East Kafr Joum, Al-Mughayr, Lawyers Association District, Talat Qurtabah, Electricity Society, Al-Rahal Society, Police School, and Khan Touman Silos.
This latest advance by the Syrian Army comes at the same time they make their push to capture the strategic Regiment 46 Base, which has been under the control of the jihadist rebels an their allies for much of the war.
At the same time, new reports from the Aleppo Governorate claim that the Syrian Army has opened a new front at the Anadan Plain.
According to some reports from the Anadan Plain front, Syrian Army troops launched an attack on the jihadist defenses from the areas controlled by the People’s Protection Units (YPG).
If true, this would mark the first time during this war that the Syrian Army has launched an offensive from the YPG-held areas in Aleppo.
