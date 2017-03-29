BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their offensive operations inside the eastern part of Damascus on Tuesday, targeting the jihadist defenses inside the key town of Jobar.

Led by their 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army inflicted heavy damage on the jihadist defenses inside the western sector of Jobar.

Using powerful missiles and heavy artillery, the Syrian Arab Army relentlessly pounded the fortifications of Faylaq Al-Rahman and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, killing several militants in the process of launching their ground assault.

The Syrian Arab Army would follow-up this missile and artillery attack with a vicious ground assault that would result in the seizure of several points inside Jobar on Tuesday.