DAMASCUS, SYRIA ( 5:15 P.M.) – Syrian’s government forces continue to snatch more territories from the Islamic State in the eastern countryside of Homs as the group suffers heavy casualties.

Today, the Syrian Army, aided by allied forces and Russian airstrikes, took over several hilltops located to the west of Shaer Mountain, thus paving the way to fully recapture the strategic Bila’as Moutain.

Once retaken, Bila’as Moutain will more likely make it easier for the Army troops to expel ISIS from the areas in controls in in the eastern countryside of Hama as it overlooks the entire area.

Meanwhile, Army units in east Hama countryside stormed the ISIS pocket in Aqirbat, and controlled new villages.