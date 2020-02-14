BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored a new advance in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, following a failed counter-offensive by the jihadist rebels earlier in the day.

According to a field source in Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army has captured the Uram Al-Kubri area after a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in the western part of the governorate.

Furthermore, early reports from western Aleppo indicate that the Syrian Army is also in control of the Al-Radwan Association Quarter; however, it is not confirmed at this time.

This latest advance by the Syrian Arab Army comes just hours after they foiled the jihadist counter-offensive at the Regiment 46 Base in western Aleppo.

During their counter-attack near the base, the Turkish-backed militants of the National Liberation Front (NLF) managed to shoot down a Syrian military chopper; they would release footage of its downing shortly after.

