BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) made another attempt to advance in northeastern Latakia this week after being repelled by the jihadist forces on Tuesday.
Led by the 42nd Brigade of the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Army began their attack by launching heavy artillery and missiles towards the jihadist defenses at the northern part of the Zuwayqat Mountains.
Following this barrage of artillery and missiles, the Syrian Army stormed the defenses of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in a bid to capture some of the hills in the area.
According to reports from the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture some of the hilltops south of Kabani after an intense battle with the jihadist rebels.
The Syrian Army will attempt to advance further towards Kabani in the coming hours before the jihadist rebels launch a counter-offensive to retake the areas they lost.
In the past, the Syrian Army has captured these areas south of Kabani, only to later concede them when the jihadist rebels launch a counter-offensive.
