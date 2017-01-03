BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) foiled another Jaysh Al-Islam offensive in the East Ghouta region of rural Damascus on Monday after the latter was able to roll back some of their gains.

Led by the 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army managed to seize the Air Defense Battalion Base near the key town of Hazrama on Monday, forcing the Jaysh Al-Islam militants to retreat before being overrun.

Following the capture of the Air Defense Battalion, the Syrian Arab Army's 105th Brigade seized several farms located just north of Hazrama, leaving Jaysh Al-Islam with their backs against the wall as the government forces continue their rapid advance.

Making matters worse for Jaysh Al-Islam, the Syrian Arab Army has been able to limit their casualties by giving the Russian Air Force the coordinates of the Islamist rebel positions.

If Jaysh Al-Islam and Faylaq Al-Rahman are unable to turn the tide in the East Ghouta soon, then 2017 might be the year they find themselves expelled from the region after occupying this rural area for more than 4 years.