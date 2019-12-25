BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched an attack at a new axis in southeastern Idlib last night, targeting several sites near the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army began the attack by storming the jihadist defenses at Kafr Basin and Jisr Hish; this resulted in a fierce firefight between the two parties.

According to reports from this front, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture Jisr Hish, Kafr Basin, and Baboulin from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies.

Following the capture of these towns, the Syrian Army reportedly seized two more villages, putting the total of localities captured last night at five.

This advance by the Syrian Arab Army came at the same time that the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham attempted to retake several areas they lost in the past 48 hours.

