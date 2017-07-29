BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is steadily advancing at the western axis of Al-Sukhnah, despite heavy resistance from the Islamic State (ISIL) forces today.

Led by the 5th Corps and 18th Tank Division, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to make some headway west of Al-Sukhnah, capturing several points near the Al-Hayl Fields.

Once the remaining points west of Al-Sukhnah are captured, the Syrian Arab Army will make the choice whether or not to enter the city.

Similar to the Deir Hafer and Maskanah battles in east Aleppo, reports have surfaced that the Islamic State has withdrawn most of their forces from the city; this is likely due to the fact they want to reinforce the Deir Ezzor front before the Syrian Army reaches the province.