BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is steadily advancing at the western axis of Al-Sukhnah, despite heavy resistance from the Islamic State (ISIL) forces today.

Led by the 5th Corps and 18th Tank Division, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to make some headway west of Al-Sukhnah, capturing several points near the Al-Hayl Fields.

Once the remaining points west of Al-Sukhnah are captured, the Syrian Arab Army will make the choice whether or not to enter the city.

Similar to the Deir Hafer and Maskanah battles in east Aleppo, reports have surfaced that the Islamic State has withdrawn most of their forces from the city; this is likely due to the fact they want to reinforce the Deir Ezzor front before the Syrian Army reaches the province.

Share this article:
  • 282
  • 24
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    307
    Shares
ALSO READ  VIDEO: Key gains made as Tiger Forces roll on towards Deir Ezzor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz