BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored a major advance in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Sunday as their troops seized an important site near the key town of Kabani.

Led by the 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) of the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the last two hills on Zuwayqat Mountain, giving them full control of this site located just south of the jihadist stronghold in northeast Latakia.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army launched a heavy attack on Kabani shortly after taking control of the Zuwayqat Mountain .

The source added that while the Syrian Arab Army did not enter Kabani, they are at the outskirts of the town and continuously bombarding the jihadist defenses inside the town.

The Syrian Arab Army has previously attempted to capture Kabani on a number of occasions in the past; however, all of their attacks were repelled before Sunday evening’s advance.

Kabani is heavily protected by two of the largest jihadist rebel forces in northern Syria: Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

Losing Kabani would be devastating for these jihadist groups, as the town overlooks the Al-Ghaab Plain and strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour in western Idlib.

